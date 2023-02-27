Aviator casino game at Betway

Sports News of Monday, 27 February 2023
Source: Betway Ghana
The popular and exciting casino game Aviator has landed at Betway Ghana. Now you can take to the skies with this popular crash style game and hopefully cash out before the plane flies off. The game is simple to play and is found in the online casino lobby of Betway.
How does Aviator work?
This is a relatively new style casino game and offers an exhilarating thrill to players. Players are required to place their bet and wait for the round to start. When the round starts the plane will take off into the sky and the multiplier will begin to increase.
Players need to keep their eye on the multiplier and cash out their bet before the plane flies away. Once the round is over players that cashed out on time will earn the multiplier at the time of cash out times by their bet as winnings. If they did not cash out in time, they lost the round and lose their bet.
How to play Aviator
You need to have an account at Betway, once you have logged in make sure you have funded your account and head on over to the casino. Aviator is one of the most popular games so it will be easy to locate, click on the icon and get ready to start playing.
Aviator has a load of special features that will guide you along the way.
If you are ready to take to the skies with Aviator, then register for an account with Betway Ghana to get started.