Sports News of Friday, 10 July 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Austrian side Sturm Graz chase Ghanaian winger Paul Mensah

Paul Mensah

Sturm Graz are interested in signing SV Kapfenberg wideman Paul Mensah, GHANAsoccernet.com can exclusively report.



The 20-year-old is expected to make a step up the ladder after a breakthrough season with the Austrian second-tier side.



The Ghanaian teenager scored nine goals in 24 appearances for the side last season to alert a host of clubs about his quality.



With Sturm Graz signing youth cooperation agreement with SV Kapfenberg, its just a matter of time that the talented winger will join Nestor El Maestro side.



SV Kapfenberg president Erwin Fuchs has confirmed the transfer rumours surrounding the Ghanaian.



"A lot of clubs are interested in Paul Mensah. I said: Before going anywhere else, he should inquire about Sturm - if Sturm is interested, he will have talks. That's how it looks," said Kapfenberg President Erwin Fuchs.



Mensah is still contracted to the club until summer 2021 after extending by a further year.



He joined Kapfenberg in 2018 from Ghanaian First Division side Akosombo Krystal Palace where he has excelled so far.

