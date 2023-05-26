Australian High Commission supports Rangoon, BOD schools with sports equipment

Sports News of Friday, 26 May 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

As part of its commitment to promote inclusion through sports, the Australian High Commission has donated sports equipment worth thousands of Ghana cedis to some schools in Accra.



The items include football jerseys, training kits and football boots. The items also include footballs as well as sportswear for the team coaches.



Speaking at a short ceremony to hand over the sports gear to the schools, Australian High Commussuoner to Ghana, Her Excellency Berenice Owen-Jones disclosed that the items were originally donated by the Reagan Milstein Foundation in partnership with the Rotary Club in Australia.



She added that the Australian High Commission is pleased to support the schools given the numerous benefits the children stand to gain through participation in sporting activities.



"We believe that participation in sport improves children's educational outcomes and skills development and contributes to their overall well-being and future prospects," she remarked.



Commenting on the football prowess of Ghana, she highlighted the significant strides the country has made in football globally, expressing hope that some of the players who participated in an exhibition match at the ceremony will one day become global icons.



"Ghana distinguished itself as a great football nation, and I won't be surprised that some of these talented footballers from today's game will one day play for the nation on a global scale."



