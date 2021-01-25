Sports News of Monday, 25 January 2021

Source: Football Ghana

Augustine Okrah returns to Asante Kotoko after move to RS Berkane failed

Winger, Augustine Okrah

Winger Augustine Okrah has returned to his parent club Asante Kotoko following his failed move to Moroccan outfit RS Berkane.



Okrah has been training with RS Berkane for the past two months and was close to sealing a move to the Moroccan powerhouse.



But the club’s failure to terminate the contract of Mauritania’s Adama has blocked the former Al Hilal and Al Merreikh wideman move.



His return comes as boost for the Porcupine Warriors in their search for their 24the Ghana Premier League title.



Okrah will join his new teammates at training on Tuesday as the Kumasi based club prepares for the preliminary stage of the CAF Confederations Cup.



The record Ghana Premier League champions have been handed a tough draw, after they were paired with Algerian outfit ES Setif.



Asante Kotoko will host ES Setif for the first leg on February 14 before returning to Algeria for the second leg a week later in the Caf Confederations Cup play-off round