Augustine Okrah is one of the best players in Africa – Mariano Bareto

Sports News of Friday, 23 April 2021

Source: Football Ghana

Asante Kotoko trainer Mariano Barreto has rated winger Augustine Okrah among the best players on the Africa continent in the ongoing season.



Okrah, whose contract with the Porcupine Warriors expires at the end of the season has been instrumental under the Portuguese trainer.



However, according to the former Black Stars coach, he sees his winger as one of the best players in the country and Africa at large.



“He is one of the best players in the Ghana Premier League, his name is Augustine Okrah.”



“He is not only the best in Ghana but among the best in the whole of Africa,” he said.



Meanwhile, the coach is believed to have requested the renewal of Okrah’s contract.