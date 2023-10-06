Augustine Boakye extends Wolfsberger AC deal

Sports News of Friday, 6 October 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Ghanaian international, Augustine Boakye, has signed a new contract with Austrian club, Wolfsberger AC.



The club in an announcement on Friday, October 6, said the youngster has extended his deal by two more years.



“Good news from the Wolfpack: Augustine Boakye is extending his contract, which originally ran until 2025, until 2027.



"The 22-year-old offensive player from Ghana came to Lavanttal from the West African Football Academy in the summer of 2021 and has since played 34 games for the Wolves. After a few injury problems in the first 1.5 years, the left-footer really took off under Manfred Schmid last spring and contributed two goals and two assists in the qualifying group. The Ghanaian is also one of the top performers in the Wolf Pack this season and has already scored two goals and provided three assists.



“His contract, which runs until 2025, could now be extended early to 2027,” Wolfsberger AC said in a communique.



The talented Ghanaian midfielder signed for the Austrian Bundesliga club in 2021 from WAFA SC.



He has since excelled and become a key player for his team.