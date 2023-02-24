Augustina Baidoo wins 2023 Tamale Table Tennis National Open Championship

Tennis News of Friday, 24 February 2023

Source: Nicholas Akussah

Augustina Baidoo of the Ghana Army ladies table tennis team has emerged victorious at the recently ended Tamale Table Tennis Open Championship.



She pulled up some spectacular performances in the finals by beating her opponent, Inspector Frema of the Ghana Police Service 3-2 to grab the ultimate prize.



The event which took place at Tamale last weekend attracted over 30 senior and junior players across the country.



Organized by the Tamale Hawks and sanctioned by the Ghana Table Tennis Association, the event served as a National ranking championship.



Agustina Baidoo has so far been tagged as the new face of table tennis.



She contributed to her team's success to win the 2022 Greater Accra league, she is also the current Heroes Champion, National trophy holder among other Individual accolades.



In an interview with the media after the event, Augustina Baidoo expressed gratitude to her management and colleagues for the support.



She attributed the success to her coach, Staff Sargent Tagoe Moses of the 64 Infantry Regiment.



Adding that, his unflinching dedication motivated her to urge on to glory.



"I am very excited to win this trophy, it has not been easy playing with top players in the country. My coach has been supportive in my career and I am grateful. I also want to thank my management and everybody who supported me in this event," she stated.



Baidoo, who is now the current National female champion was awarded cash prize, plaque, medal and products from the organizers.