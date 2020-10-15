Audio: How Asamoah Gyan joined forces with his brother to allegedly assault a man in a tennis game

Sports News of Thursday, 15 October 2020

Ghanaian football legends Asamoah and Baffour Gyan are in the news again for the wrong reasons.



After the Daniel Kenu episode in 2014- where they assaulted a Graphic journalist- the Gyan brothers are once again trending for reasons that shed light on their negative side rather than the legends they are.



Baffour and Asamoah Gyan have allegedly attacked a tennis player by name Godwin Martey who happens to be CEO of Websoft Solutions.



“Most of these controversial points that were in my favour, Baffour Gyan was giving the point to Asamoah Gyan. At a point, I became a bit uncomfortable with it. So there was a particular point that to me was obvious that the ball was good, and Baffour Gyan insisted that it the point was for Asamoah Gyan”.



Narrating his ordeal to Mr Martey said: “Baffour Gyan shouted at with aggressive tone saying that my friend shut up and stand there and play”.



“Then he came down and came to hit me that ‘my friend go there, I say go and play’. He was hitting me to go and play. As he was hitting me, Asamoah Gyan came in support of what Baffour was doing – assaulting me.”



GhanaWeb has obtained an audio which reveals in detail the scuffle that ensued between the two footballers and Mr Martey.



