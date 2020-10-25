Sports News of Sunday, 25 October 2020

Aubameyang impressed with Partey's quality

Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has hailed the quality of Thomas Partey and believes he will improve their squad.



Partey put up a man of the match performance on his full Arsenal debut against Rapid Vienna in the UEFA Europa League, and Aubameyang is impressed with his quality showing and believes he will make major impacts for Arsenal.



“Thomas has been great since joining the club,” Aubameyang told the official matchday programme.



“He has integrated so well in the squad.

“He is kind, calm and smiley. On the pitch, we have seen already seen what he will bring us in matches.



“He is so strong physically but yet so good on the ball as well. We didn’t really have a profile like this in our squad before. In terms of ball progression, beating the press, going forward, he will be very important for us”.



Aubameyang continued that, the young players at Arsenal will learn a lot from the Ghanaian Midfielder to improve their game.



“My family is from Gabon but I also have some roots in Ghana where Thomas is from so we are family too! It is good for some of our younger players as well to have a player like him, of his calibre at training. They will learn a lot from him” he added.

