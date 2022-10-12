'Aubameyang has ended our No. 9 curse' - Chelsea fans celebrate

Sports News of Wednesday, 12 October 2022

Source: goal.com

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has ended the number 9 curse at Chelsea, according to fans.



The former Arsenal star was among the scorers as Graham Potter’s Blues secured a 2-0 away win at AC Milan in Tuesday’s Champions League encounter.



Jorginho had handed the Premier League side a 21st-minute lead following Fikayo Tomori’s challenge on Mason Mount.



Eleven minutes before the end of the first half, Aubameyang doubled his team’s advantage after he was teed up by Mount.



With this, the former Gabon captain has now scored in his last three outings for the two-time European kings – prompting claims that he has broken the jinx on the shirt number that has proved a weight on the shoulders of strikers at Stamford Bridge.



Aubameyang has ended Chelsea curse



Finally, Aubameyang has ended the number 9 shirt curse at Chelsea. Another impressive display by the African superstar. - @tutortosin1.





Aubameyang has now scored three goals in his last three matches for Chelsea. What a striker! - @sportingshina.Feels great to finally have a striker that knows how to put the ball in the back of the net. Aubameyang is on fire. - @petizzy_Barcelona will regret Aubameyang's departure...He and Lewa would have caused teams problems. - @giokrandy.That move and finish from Aubameyang was really delightful to watch sadly we couldn’t get things moving in the second half to get more goals. - @Mar_PeeePeople called Tuchel stupid for picking Aubameyang instead of Ronaldo. Tuchel still proving people wrong even when he isn’t at the club anymore! - @dee_jay247Aubameyang, showing Lukaku on his home stadium, how to score goals for Chelsea FC in a No. 9 jersey. - @fabuhot1Aubameyang breaking the number 9 curse at Chelsea. Potter ball looks enjoyable to watch. Give Chelsea the World Cup! @edgarwabwire_Chelsea fans thinking Aubameyang tweets bother us, Lads we're top of the league and we have Gabriel Jesus. - @arsenal_25Trusted names that have worn the no. 9 shirt at Chelsea before Aubameyang and failed miserably: Radamel Falcao, Fernando Torres, Gonzalo Higuain, Alvaro Morata, and Romelu Lukaku. - @nyannthierryAubameyang should tune it down with the backflips though. I don’t want him getting injured of sorts. @IyawoChelseaAubameyang has more Uefa Champions League goals than Arsenal since 2016. - @imbrakobyAubameyang is more clinical than Memphis and would have been a better backup striker! Really angry he had to go instead. - @HM_Dominic