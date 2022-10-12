'Aubameyang has ended our No. 9 curse' - Chelsea fans celebrate

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has ended the number 9 curse at Chelsea, according to fans.
The former Arsenal star was among the scorers as Graham Potter’s Blues secured a 2-0 away win at AC Milan in Tuesday’s Champions League encounter.
Jorginho had handed the Premier League side a 21st-minute lead following Fikayo Tomori’s challenge on Mason Mount.
Eleven minutes before the end of the first half, Aubameyang doubled his team’s advantage after he was teed up by Mount.
With this, the former Gabon captain has now scored in his last three outings for the two-time European kings – prompting claims that he has broken the jinx on the shirt number that has proved a weight on the shoulders of strikers at Stamford Bridge.
Aubameyang has ended Chelsea curse
Finally, Aubameyang has ended the number 9 shirt curse at Chelsea. Another impressive display by the African superstar. - @tutortosin1.
Finally, Aubameyang has ended the number 9 shirt curse at Chelsea. Another impressive display by the African superstar.????????????????