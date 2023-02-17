Attendance to GPL games is not low - GFA's Henry Asante Twum

Sports News of Friday, 17 February 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Communications Director of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Henry Asante Twum, says fan attendance at Ghana Premier League games is not low.



He believes low attendance to stadia is only evident at Baba Yara Sports Stadium and Accra Sports Stadium, not other league centers.



Recent reports and pictures from Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko games show that they are unable to attract more than 5,000 fans to their games.



"I don't agree with those who think that attendance at GPL centers is low," Asante Twum told Akoma FM.



"If you base your analysis on numbers at the Kumasi and Accra stadia, then the person will be wrong.



"I have personally been to games at Bechem on several occasions and attendance is very encouraging, the same at Nsuotre, Anyinase, and Samartex."



