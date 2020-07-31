Sports News of Friday, 31 July 2020

Attamah scores in penalty shootout to help Karagumruk clinch Turkish Super Lig promotion

Ghana international Jospeh Attamah

On-loan Joseph Attamah converted a spot-kick to help Fatih Karagumruk secure promotion to the Turkish Super Lig on Thursday against his former side Adana Demirspor in the final playoff.



Karagumruk won 6-5 on penalties after drawing 1-1 after extra-time at the Eryaman Stadyumu in Ankara.



The Ghana international played the entire duration as Karagumruk took a 40th minute lead through Cagri Ortakaya.



But Adana Demirspor drew level on 68 minutes through Pa Amat Dibba.



During the penalty shootout, Attamah expertly scored his to give Karagumruk a 3-2 lead.



Attamah joined Fatih Karagumruk in the Turkish second-tier during the January transfer window after terminating another loan move with Rizespor in the top-flight.



The 26-year-old is owned by Istanbul Basaksehir, who won the Turkish Super Lig this season.

