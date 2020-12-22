Sports News of Tuesday, 22 December 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Attamah Lawerh feature for Kayserispor in defeat to Antalyaspor

Ghana international, Joseph Attamah Lawerh

Ghana international Joseph Attamah Lawerh was in action for Kayserispor on Monday evening when the team suffered a 2-0 defeat to Antalyaspor in the Turkish Super Lig.



The defender who excels when played as a midfielder has been in blistering form in the ongoing 2020/2021 football season even though his club is not enjoying the best of spells.



Yesterday, Joseph Attamah Lawerh was called when Kayserispor locked horns with Antalyaspor for a matchday 13 fixture of the Turkish Super Lig campaign.



The midfielder had a decent outing in the midfield of the park but his efforts could not save his team from suffering a defeat in the away game.



On the matchday, goals from Amilton da Silva and Fredy handed Antalyaspor the 2-0 win.



This season, Joseph Attamah Lawerh has featured in 10 games for Kayserispor and will be key if the team will survive relegation at the end of the season.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.