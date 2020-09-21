Sports News of Monday, 21 September 2020

Source: footballmadeinghana.com

Attamah Larweh kicks off season with Kayserispor in Turkish Super Lig

Joseph Attamah joined the club on loan

Ghana versatile midfielder Joseph Attamah Larweh kicked off his new season with Kayserispor in the Super Lig on Saturday evening in a 2-0 defeat to Alanyaspor.



The industrious midfielder who joined the Yellow and Reds from Rizespor after an amazing loan spell with Fatih Karagumruk, pushing them to gain promotion into the Super Lig.



Larweh was handed his first start and lasted the entire 90 minutes of the game as his new side was tamed at the Bahçe?ehir Okullar? Stadyumu in Alanya by the league leaders.



A brace from Paraguan international Adam Bareiro gave the home side all three points as they moved to the top of the table after just two games in the season.



Larweh’s lasting full throttle of the game in his first outing is a huge statement by the Turkish outfit who just signed the Ghanaian less than a month ago.



Fellow Ghanaian Yaw Ackah also played for the visitors who lost the game but was pulled out after the first half.



Larweh promises to be a huge addition to the Kayseri side and is expected to fire them on to a top 6 finish at the end of the season.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.