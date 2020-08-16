Sports News of Sunday, 16 August 2020

Source: GNA

Attamah Larweh donates to Awudu Issaka's Soccer Academy

Ghanaian international Joseph Attamah Larweh has made a donation of assorted items to the Royal Awudu Issaka Soccer Academy based in Tema.



The items donated includes a set of football jerseys and bips, match balls, energy drinks, cartons of mineral water, soft drinks, among others.



Mrs.Lydia Attamah Larweh, wife of the Turkish-based footballer, who made the donation on his behalf, said it was very vital to support Ghanaian football legends who are trying to aid the development of football in the country.



“My husband and myself are impressed with the works of the former U-17 star in his efforts in producing football talents for the country.



“So we saw the need to support him in his quest of developing these talents with some items to motivate him,” she said.



Receiving the donation, the former U-17 World Cup winner, was elated with the donation and expressed his gratitude to Attamah Larweh and his wife for their kind gesture.



He said that items received would go a long way in motivating his players as they aspire to become great footballing stars for the country.





