Atta Poku narrates how Otto Addo allegedly clashed with Ignatius Ofosu before Ghana-Uruguay game

Ghanaian broadcast journalist, Collins Atta Poku has revealed that outgone Black Stars head coach, Otto Addo had an outburst with Dreams FC manager, Ignatius Osei Fosu prior to Ghana's clash against Uruguay on December 2, 2022.



The ace journalist pointed out that issues of mistrust among the Black Stars technical team led to Ghana's early exit from the 2022 FIFA World Cup.



Atta Poku narrated on Sompa FM that, Otto Addo got furious during the team's final training after spotting Ignatius giving an envelope to sports journalist Muftawu Nabila Abdulai.



According to Atta Poku, Otto Addo misread the situation, concluding that the Dreams FC manager is leaking information to the journalist.



"During our last training before the Uruguay game. If you are a journalist and you have accreditation, you can only watch the first 15 minutes. Muftawu went there. He initially got sacked but he was told he could watch 15 minutes. Ignatius handed an envelope to him while he was leaving, which caught the eyes of Otto Addo who got furious. "You are the people giving this boy the information. That's why he has been putting out our team tactics and formation. Otto Addo really got angry," Atta Poku said in his narration.



He continued that the situation got resolved after Ignatius explained that the envelope contained match tickets that were to be delivered to Thomas Partey's publicist, Samuel Zigah.



"Ignatius told him that, the envelope is from Didi Dramani(assistant Black Stars coach). When they opened the envelope, it contained match tickets that Didi Dramani wanted to give to Samuel Zigah through Muftawu Anabila."



Ignatius Osei Fosu was one of the four local coaches the Ghana Football Association flew to Qatar to understudy the Black Stars technical team of Otto Addo, Chris Hughton, George Boateng, and Mas Ud-Didi Dramani.



Ghana, who needed a draw, eventually, lost 2-0 to Uruguay in their final group game to bring their 2022 World Cup journey to a disappointing ending.





