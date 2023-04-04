Atta Poku engages in social media brawl with Kurt Okraku's 'boy' over mysterious audio

Sports News of Tuesday, 4 April 2023

Two popular sports journalists, Collins Atta Poku and Sheikh Tophic Sienu are having a go at each other on social media over an audio that concerns the match between Tamale City and Aduana Stars.



The match between the clubs has become topical after supporters of Aduana pelted the bus of Tamale City with stones in the aftermath of the game.



Some players and officials of Tamale City sustained various degrees of injuries as a result of the crass behaviors of the Aduana fans.



Atta Poku reacted to the incident by trying to establish a context for the conduct of the Aduana fans in Dormaa. He alleged that both clubs were privy to the content of an audio that suggested that the first leg of the fixture which was played at the Aliu Mahama Stadium was fixed.



Atta Poku claims that the said audio was made available to the president of the Ghana Football Association, Kurt Okraku but no action was taken.



“Both Aduana & Tamale Cities had reasons to believe that someone outside of the football system tried to influence the match they played in Tamale. After the game they sent an audio to the FA President & the FA. Till date nothing has happened. The violence is bad but nsɛm hyɛ hɔ,” he posted on social media.



But his claim was contested by Sheikh Tophic who implied that the audio could have been manufactured by Atta Poku himself to achieve a certain objective.



“Stop the lies! U sent me an audio with no identity and expect the FA to charge who? Who knows if u concocted the audio in your room? It was an audio n, not a video. In any case, u think your concocted audio is enough to send people to jail? Stop it my friend. Stop right there!!!”.



Atta Poku however hit back at Sheikh Tophic, describing him as a ‘cancer’ to the Kurt Okraku administration.



“You are cancer to this football regime. You are too quick to paint people black. I don't actually blame you. But you are part of a system that received this match report from match officials & still failed to act. Putting petty words together isn't my thing but what do I know?”'







