Atta Poku details reason why Fatawu Issahaku was left out of Ghana's squad for 2023 AFCON

Ace sports journalist, Collins Atta Poku, has alleged that Abdul Fatawu Issakahu missed out on the Black Stars squad for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations due to disciplinary issues.



Atta Poku said the Leicester City man was not invited, which is in contrast with reports that the player declined to avail himself of the AFCON.



In his claim, he noted that Fatawu Issahaku did not decline the call-up for the 2023 AFCON as purported.



He narrated that the players' omission from the squad was showing up late for training session before Ghana's friendly against Liberia back in October.



"What everyone knows is that Fatawu Issahaku wants to play a certain number of games to get a contract at Leicester. That is what was reported but when we went to Ivory Coast we got to know it's not true. It was a disciplinary issue and the coach decided not to call him. It has to do with the Ghana-Liberia game. He didn't decline to play, he was not called. You people should not change the narrative and blame the kid," he said.



"Before the Ghana-Liberia game, Fatawu got incorrect information about his room number. So when it was time for training, the room they taught he was in, he wasn't there. They called him no one responded and he turned up late for training. Him and Salis. That's why Salis does not start. If he had a better player, he would have played him ahead of him."



Fatawu Issahaku and Baba Rahman were two of the surprising misses from Ghana's squad for the AFCON.



Prior to the official release of the 27-man squad, reports emerged that the Sporting Lisbon forward who is on loan at Leicester City asked to be left out.



This said the request was on account of a clause in his loan contract with Leicester City.











