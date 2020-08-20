Sports News of Thursday, 20 August 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Atsu’s Newcastle United to face West Ham in Premier League opener

Newcastle United winger Christian Atsu

Christian Atsu’s Newcastle United will play West Ham in their opening game of the 2020/21 season after Premier League announced fixtures on Thursday.



The Magpies head to the capital to face the Hammers at the London Stadium and, after entertaining Brighton in their first match at St. James' Park on September 19, return to London to face Spurs on September 26.



Newcastle will be eyeing an improve performance this term after finishing 13th last season.



Atsu had two contrasting halves this season. Out of his 19 appearances in the Premier League, 16 came in the first half with Atsu being limited to just three appearances after the turn of the year.



In the league, Atsu provided three assists with the most important being his first which saw him set up Joelinton for the winner at Spurs.



Atsu has been heavily linked with a move away from the St. James this summer with teams from Spain and Germany interested in the Ghanaian.





