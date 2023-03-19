Atsu lived a short time on earth but fulfilled his calling - George Afriyie

Sports News of Sunday, 19 March 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former vice president of the Ghana Football Association, George Afriyie, believes late Ghanaian player, Christian Atsu lived a short but fulfilling life on earth.



According to him, Atsu was able to fulfill his dream of playing at the highest level by playing for some of the big clubs in Europe.



George Afriyie told GhanaWeb in an interview that, Atsu was able to fulfil his calling on earth.



He said, “Atsu served so well. Trust me if you look at all the clubs he’s played for FC Porto, Chelsea, Bournemouth, Newcastle, he has fulfilled his dream. How many players from this country can get the opportunity to play for these clubs.



“In all the clubs he played for, he excelled apart from Chelsea who put him on loan but for Chelsea to identify his talent, its enough.



“For me he lived such a short time on earth but he fulfilled what God wanted him to do,” George Afriyie stated.



Christian Atsu died in the devastating earthquake which struck Turkey in February with Atsu being under rubble for 12 days before his lifeless body was recovered.



The former Black Stars player was given a state burial with hundreds of Ghanaians attending to pay their last respect to the player.



Watch videos from Atsu's funeral below























JNA/WA