Atletico keeping tabs on Lamptey, Bayern and Sevilla also interested

Sports News of Tuesday, 3 November 2020
Source: goal.com
Spanish La Liga giants, Atletico Madrid have joined the race to sign former Chelsea right-back and Ghana international Tariq Lamptey from Brighton, claims the Daily Mail.
European Champions Bayern Munich and Sevilla are also said to be interested in the 20-year-old.
However, Brighton and Hove Albion are hoping they can convince Lamptey to sign a new contract.
Tariq Lamptey has scored and assisted one goal for Brighton in seven appearances in the ongoing English Premier League season.
