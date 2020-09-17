Sports News of Thursday, 17 September 2020

Source: GNA

Atletico Madrid to replace Thomas Partey with Elisha Owusu

Spanish top-flight club, Atletico Madrid is planning to replace key player, Thomas Partey with French-born Ghanaian, Elisha Owusu as EPL side, Arsenal continue the chase for his signature.



Owusu, who joined KAA Gent from Lyon and has been in tremendous form is being courted by the Spanish team as a fine replacement for the newly appointed deputy captain of the Ghana Black Stars, Partey.



The KAA Gent in-form defensive midfielder would switch to play under Coach Diego Simeon in one of the biggest European Leagues in the World, La liga if both parties meet the terms of condition.



The 22-year old budding talent Owusu, made 27 appearances for KAA Gent in the 2019/2020 Belgian topflight.



Owusu has a contract with KAA Gent until 2023.



Meanwhile, Ghana is still pursuing the former FC Sochaux lad to play for the Black Stars.

