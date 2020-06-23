Sports News of Tuesday, 23 June 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Atletico Madrid target Swiss star Denis Zakaria as Partey's replacement

Atletico Madrid have identified Borussia Mönchengladbach midfielder Denis Zakaria as a potential replacement for Arsenal target Thomas Partey.



The 27-year-old, who has a buy out clause of €50 million, has been linked with a move to Premier League side Arsenal this summer.



According to the Spanish newspaper Mundo Deportivo, the Rojiblancos have already started talks with Zakaria's representatives. A deal is yet to be completed.



There have been further reports that €30 million may be enough to prize Zakaria away from Germany.



Partey, however, is expected to make his next destination known by the end of the season. He has made 40 appearances in all competitions for the Spanish giants this season.



Partey has made 30 starts and three substitute outings in La Liga and the Champions League during the 2019-20 campaign.

