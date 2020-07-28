Sports News of Tuesday, 28 July 2020

Source: footballmadeinghana.com

Atletico Madrid sweat over Partey’s fitness for Leipzig clash

Atletico Madrid midfielder Thomas Partey

Atletico Madrid midfielder Thomas Partey is a major doubt for their Champions League showdown with RB Leipzig on August 13.



The Ghanaian international wobbled off injured during Atletico’s final La Liga game of the 2019-20 season, with Simeone confirming he was struggling with a muscle injury.



FootballMadeInGhana gathers that Partey missed the club’s first training session following a brief end of season break, alongside Croatian international Sime Vrsaljko, who is battling a knee problem.



The Madrid-based outfit now face a anxious wait to see if the 27 year old can recover in time for the crucial quarter final encounter next month.



Partey has been a key figure for Diego Simeone’s side this season, he played a starring role for Atleti in their Champions League triumph over Liverpool at the round of 16 stage.

