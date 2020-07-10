Sports News of Friday, 10 July 2020

Atletico Madrid identify Fiorentina midfielder Erick Pulgar as Partey's replacement

Partey has been linked with a move to Arsenal and Manchester United

Atletico Madrid have identified AC Fiorentina midfielder Erick Pulgar as a potential replacement for Arsenal target Thomas Partey.



The 27-year-old, who has a buy out clause of €50 million, has been linked with a move to Premier League side Arsenal this summer.



According to the fichajes.net, the Rojiblancos have already started talks with Pulgar's representatives. A deal is yet to be completed.



Meanwhile, Juventus and Inter Milan are also interested in Erick Pulgar.



Mauro Arambarri of Getafe, Real Mallorca's Baba Iddrisu and André-Frank Zambo Anguissa of Villareal are the other alternatives the Rojiblancos are considering.



Partey however is expected to make his next destination known by the end of the season. He has made 40 appearances in all competitions for the Spanish giants this season.



Partey has made 30 starts and three substitute outings in La Liga and the Champions League during the 2019-20 campaign.

