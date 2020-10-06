Sports News of Tuesday, 6 October 2020

Atletico Madrid furious with Arsenal over Partey deal

Partey has joined Arsenal from Atletico Madrid

Reports in the English press indicate that Atletico Madrid are furious with Arsenal over how they handled the Thomas Partey deal.



According to reports, the Spanish club is incensed over how Arsenal sidelined them in securing the signature of the Ghanaian midfielder.



As per La Liga rules, all Arsenal had to do to sign Partey was to trigger his £45 million release clause by making the payment at the La Liga head office in Spain.



Once the clause is (was) triggered, La Liga then informed Atletico Madrid, and with personal terms already agreed, the rest became a formality.



Atletico Madrid’s anger stems from the fact that they were notified of the deal less than forty minutes to the closure of the transfer window.



They are fuming with Arsenal’s decision to bypass them and deal directly with La Liga.



The Athletic reports that the figures within Atletico Madrid have described their relationship with Arsenal as ‘irreparable’.



Partey joined Arsenal on transfer deadline day in a deal that will see him pocket $250,000 every seven days.



The 27-year-old has signed a four-year contract with (an) option to extend for another year.



He is set to wear the number 18 jersey for Arsenal and will join the team after the international break.



Partey is likely to make his Arsenal debut against Manchester United.





