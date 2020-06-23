Sports News of Tuesday, 23 June 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Atletico Madrid finally accept Thomas Partey departure - Report

Spanish giants Atletico Madrid are reported to have accepted that Thomas Partey will leave the club at the end of the campaign.



Elite European clubs are interested in the Ghana midfielder, but Arsenal currently look to be in the strongest position to snap him up for his €50million release clause.



The Gunners urgently need a new midfielder of this type after a hugely disappointing season, which continued as the Premier League returned this week.



Mikel Arteta’s side were swept aside by Manchester City in a 3-0 defeat, which could easily have been more for Pep Guardiola’s men.



Arsenal are now highly unlikely to qualify for Europe next season, and it’s clear Arteta needs backing in the transfer market.



€50m could end up being a bargain for a player like Partey, who has shone for Atletico in La Liga and the Champions League, looking a major upgrade on the likes of Matteo Guendouzi and Granit Xhaka in Arsenal’s midfield.



Reports indicate that Diego Simeone's side have now accepted that the time has come for the midfielder to leave the club.



Partey has made 30 starts and three substitute outings in La Liga and the Champions League during the 2019-20 campaign.

