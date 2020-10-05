Sports News of Monday, 5 October 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Atletico Madrid board receives notification of Arsenal triggering Thomas Partey’s release clause

Black Stars midfielder, Thomas Partey

Highly regarded football transfer journalist, Fabrizio Romano has all but confirmed that Thomas Parety will be playing at the Emirates this season by tweeting that Arsenal has informed Atletico Madrid that they will trigger the midfielder's release clause.



According to the journalist, Thomas Partey is expected in London in the final hours of the day to complete his transfer just in time before the transfer window closes.



He is currently undergoing part of his mandatory medical in Madrid and will fly straight to London for his unveiling.



The Ghanaian is expected to sign a four year deal at the emirates and has been a top target for Michael Arteta.



"Thomas Partey is now flying to London!



"Atletico Madrid board have received the notification 1 hour ago from Arsenal for Thomas.#AFC are set to trigger the release clause for €50m tonight, race against time then... here-we-go White circleRed circle."



"Atleti will complete Torreira deal on loan,"Fabrizio Romano wrote on Twitter.





