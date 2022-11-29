Ati-Zigi 7.5, Kudus 8: Black Stars' player ratings after South Korea win

Sports News of Tuesday, 29 November 2022

The Black Stars of Ghana secured their first win of the 2022 FIFA World Cup against South Korea in a breathtaking fashion. Ghana came top in a fascinating 3-2 win over the Asians on Thursday, November 28, at the Education City Stadium in Qatar.



Mohammed Salisu and Mohammed Kudus brace inspired Ghana to grab the needed three points in the nervy win.



The Black Stars gave a good account of themselves, putting up a spirited and collective performance although they suffered for the majority of the game.



Here are the player ratings



Lawrence Ati-Zigi 7.5



Lawrence Ati-Zigi had his best game in a Black Stars shirt. The St. Gallen goalkeeper was superb in post making 4 mercurial saves at the time Ghana where 3-2 up and Korea kept pushing for the equaliser.



Tariq Lamptey- 7



Tariq Lamptey was class on the night. He nullified Son Heung-Min on the right but his mistake in the second half led to Korea's first goal in the game.



Aside from his error that led to the goal, he has a superb game.





Mohammed Salisu- 8



Mohammed Salisu took the lead for Black Stars, scoring from a rebound. Along with his goal, he exhibited a solid and commanding performance at the back.



Daniel Amartey- 6



Daniel Amartey's partnership with Salisu is steadily becoming a reliable partnership for head coach Otto Addo.



However, the Leicester City man was mostly out of position which expose the back line a few times.



Gideon Mensah- 7



Gideon Mensah had a World Cup debut to remember as he set up the winning goal with a sweet cutback for Kudus Mohammed to connect.



The Auxerre left-back was sensational down the left, both on the offensive and defensive.



Salis Samed- 7



Playing as the lone defensive midfielder, Salis Samed did a superb mopping job to enable Thomas Partey to flourish.



His passing ability and priority of passing forward were also key to the team.



Thomas Partey- 6



The Arsenal man came to life after a poor outing against Portugal.



He was involved in the build-up of two goals, especially the winner when his change of pace created room for the team to get into the opposing area.



Jordan Ayew- 7.5



Jordan Ayew made up for the goal he caused against Portugal by setting up two goals with staggering crosses.



The Crystal Palace forward had a game to remember.



Andre Ayew- 5



Black Stars skipper, Andre Ayew was average on the night. He was a pale shadow of himself but his work rate and contributions to defense helped the team keep their shape.



Kudus Mohammed- 8.5



Kudus Mohammed grabbed the headline. He stole the show with his two goals. He won the man of the match.



He was a thorn in the flesh for the Koreans anytime he was on the ball. Glances around them with ease and it was difficult to dispossess.



He ended the game as the most fouled player.



Inaki Williams- 5



Inaki Williams had a flat performance. He was a victim of Ghana's style of playing him as the lone striker but could track back get involved in play and also contribute to defending.



His hold-up play was not the best but he managed to create a good opportunity for Daniel Kofi Kyere who failed to score.



SUBS



Alexander Djiku- 4



Alexander Djiku gave Ghana assurance in aerial duels in the box. He won most of them and made sure Ghana did not concede a late equaliser.



Denis Odoi- 3



The Koreans exploited the right unlike they did while Tariq was on. Odoi however gave a good in one-on-one situations which helped the defense to reorganise by slowing Son.





Daniel Kofi Kyere- N/A





Kamaldeen Sulemana- 4



The highlight of Kamaldeen's cameo was his pressing and energy to cover more ground. He did well in defending the lead.





Baba Rahman- N/A







