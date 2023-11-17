Athletic Bilbao praise Inaki Williams after scoring the winning goal as Ghana stun Madagascar

Sports News of Friday, 17 November 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Spanish La Liga side, Athletic Bilbao have praised Inaki Williams after scoring his debut goal for Ghana.



The 29-year-old scored the match-winner against Madagascar in the 2026 World Cup qualifying games on Friday at the Baba Yara Stadium.



The Black Stars hosted the Barea in their Group I opener of the Mundial qualifiers.



After a difficult and goalless first half, Ghana fought hard to record the win.



Inaki Williams headed home the ball with a cross from Gideon Mensah in the 96th minute



After the win, Athletic Bilbao praised their forward for scoring the winner



"@Williaaams45 scores the winning goal (1-0) for the @GhanaBlackstars in the @FIFAWorldCup qualifier against Madagascar," the club posted on social media.



"The striker's first goal for Ghana."



