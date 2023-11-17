Athletic Bilbao praise Inaki Williams after scoring the winning goal as Ghana stun Madagascar

Sports News of Friday, 17 November 2023
Source: footballghana.com
Spanish La Liga side, Athletic Bilbao have praised Inaki Williams after scoring his debut goal for Ghana.
The 29-year-old scored the match-winner against Madagascar in the 2026 World Cup qualifying games on Friday at the Baba Yara Stadium.
The Black Stars hosted the Barea in their Group I opener of the Mundial qualifiers.
After a difficult and goalless first half, Ghana fought hard to record the win.
Inaki Williams headed home the ball with a cross from Gideon Mensah in the 96th minute
After the win, Athletic Bilbao praised their forward for scoring the winner
"@Williaaams45 scores the winning goal (1-0) for the @GhanaBlackstars in the @FIFAWorldCup qualifier against Madagascar," the club posted on social media.
"The striker's first goal for Ghana."
???? @Williaaams45 scores the winning goal (1-0) for the @GhanaBlackstars in the @FIFAWorldCup qualifier against Madagascar.— Athletic Club (@Athletic_en) November 17, 2023
???? The striker's first goal for Ghana.#AthleticClub ???? pic.twitter.com/ORZUA3qs33