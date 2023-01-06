Athletic Bilbao boss explains why Inaki Williams missed out on Copa Del Rey clash

Sports News of Friday, 6 January 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Athletic Bilbao boss, Ernesto Valverde has explained why Inaki Williams has been struggling with a knee problem since returning from the World Cup in Qatar.



The Ghana striker was an unused substitute as Athletic Club defeated Eldense 6-1 in the round of 32 of the Spanish Copa Del Rey on Thursday.



According to the former Barcelona boss, he decided to rest the 28-year-old as a precautionary step ahead of the La Liga clash against Osasuna on Monday.



"Iñaki has been having some knee problems since the World Cup in Qatar (which he played with the Ghana team), so we are taking care of him and trying to take care of him so that he can be available," he said.



Meanwhile, in his absence, younger brother Nico Williams was on the scoresheet for the side.



Inaki Williams is expected to return to the team in the game against Osasuna. He featured in Ghana's three games played at the Mundial.