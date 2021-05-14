Aston Villa join Newcastle and Spurs in pursuit of Abdul Mumin

Sports News of Friday, 14 May 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Aston Villa are the latest English club to show interest in Ghanaian defender Abdul Mumin.



The Vitoria Guimaraes center back is already on the radar of Tottenham Hotspurs and Newcastle United, according to English tabloid The Sun.



Mumin has been one of the standout performers at Portuguese side Vitoria Sport Clube, showing impressive dominance in the air and high technical ability.



The 22-year-old former FC Nordsjaelland player is expected to replace Neil Taylor who is wanted by Queens Park Rangers and Stoke City in the Championship.



Abdul Mumin will cost Aston Villa £15 million as they battle rivals Tottenham and Newcastle for the defender's signature.



The Ghana U-23 player has made 22 appearances in the Liga Pro this season. He joined the club from FC Nordsjaelland last summer.