Sports News of Friday, 8 January 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Aston Villa ace Anita Asante criticizes English FA over coin toss proposal

Anita Asante, Aston Villa Women midfielder

Aston Villa Women midfielder Anita Asante has questioned the English FA over a proposal to decide Women's FA Cup matches by a coin toss after the competition was suspended due to coronavirus.



The English FA have held talks to decide best way to progress with competition after second and third-round matches were postponed following the latest coronavirus lockdown as the Women's FA Cup classified as 'non-elite'.



Second and third-round matches in the competition, which is currently classified as non-elite, were postponed last month following the government's announcement of new lockdown restrictions.