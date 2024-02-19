Assistant referee stoned during Division Two League match in Eastern Region

Sports News of Monday, 19 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

An assistant referee was stoned during a Division Two League match in the Eastern Region on Sunday, February 18, 2024.



Although details of the incident are sketchy, a video available to GhanaWeb shows the assistant referee lying on the pitch struggling for his life.



The incident happened in the game between Kaistorms FC and Golden Warriors FC at the Daamang Astroturf.



The match was a tough one between the two teams in Zone 4 of the Division Two League.



The home team, Kaistorm FC, before the match occupied 3rd place with 22 points while Golden Warriors FC were top with 27 points.



According to an eyewitness report, the home side, Kaistorm were trailing 2-1 when the incident unfolded in the 88th minute.



The game was brought to a halt and suspended as a result of the violence that occurred.



Watch the video below







JNA/EK