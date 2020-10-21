Sports News of Wednesday, 21 October 2020

Source: footballghana.com

Assistant coaches collapse teams in Ghana - Charles Taylor

Ghana Premier League legend, Charles Taylor

Former Ghana international, Charles Taylor has claimed that assistant coaches collapse teams in Ghana while urging Accra Hearts of Oak to tread cautiously as they seek to appoint a deputy for head coach Edward Nii Odoom.



Since Matchday 2 of the 2019/2020 Ghana Premier League season, the Phobians have been without an assistant coach.



In most parts of the campaign which was cancelled eventually as a result of the Coronavirus pandemic, Coach Edward Nii Odoom worked solely while training the youth team of the club as well.



Advising the management of Accra Hearts of Oak, Charles Taylor urged the club to allow coach Odoom to choose his preferred assistant.



"In ghana here, Most assistant coaches collapse teams in ghana so I will advise Accra hearts of oak to allow coach Nii Odoom to appoint his own assistant coach to assist him. But to go in for foreigner as assistant coach will be something else", he told Hot FM.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.