Assault on Referees pushing sponsors away - Gyambrah

Sports News of Friday, 9 April 2021

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

The Brong Ahafo Regional Football Association Chairman, Ralf Gyambrah, has bemoaned the negative effects of assaults on referees by supporters of football teams.



He said clearly the situation does not augur well for football and must end.



Speaking on Rainbow Sports, he said the situation forms part of the reasons why the local league is unattractive and lacks sponsorship.



He said football is both business and entertainment and when supporters assault a referee, it is not the best.



"Assaulting a referee and attempting to kill him does not augur well for our local league. If our game develops to that level, no one would want to invest their money in the league. And that is why we have played the league and still lack sponsorship,” he said.



He said football lovers cannot blame the FA when sponsors fail to support the league because the assault on referees is preventing that.



Mr. Gyamabrah underscored the need for football administrators and managers to also put in measures to stop the assaults.



Club owners, he admitted influence some of these attacks by inciting the supporters to take the law into their own hands.