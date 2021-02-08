Sports News of Monday, 8 February 2021

Ask Asamoah Gyan what’s wrong with him – Bashir Hayford to journalists

Bashir Hayford, the head coach of Legon Cities has suggested that he has no idea why Asamoah Gyan has not been featuring for the club.



Asamoah Gyan has seen no action since mid-December after he sustained groin injuries.



Answering a question on Gyan’s return, Bashir Hayford referred the journalists to the player.



Bashir Hayford suggested he is yet to be informed on exactly why Gyan has not been playing for the team.



He said that he indicated his readiness to integrate Gyan into his team if he recovers from the injury.



“I have been telling you time and time again to ask him. Ask him because I cannot look at your face and say your nose is paining you. What I want is for him to be fit so that I can use him. No coach will get Asamoah Gyan and put him on the bench, no coach. So ask him (what is wrong with him) because if I do, I will be predicting and conjecturing”.



Bashir Hayford in an earlier interview stated that given the chance, he will start Asamoah Gyan even if he is not fully fit.



”Asamoah Gyan complained about groin just two days to our game and the physio gave him two weeks to come back, there is no coach who will have Asamoah Gyan in his team and bench him. If Gyan is even just 20% fit I will use him, I can only say that hopefully, we might see him before the end of the first round” he said.



