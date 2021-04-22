You are here: HomeSports2021 04 22Article 1239505

Sports News of Thursday, 22 April 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Asiamah, Okudzeto out, Ussif, Bobie in; ‘coach’ Akufo-Addo rings changes at Sports Ministry

The Ministry of Youth and Sports is set to have two new faces with the substantive and deputy ministers of President Akufo-Addo’s first term officially replaced.

From the National Service Scheme, Mustapha Ussif has come to replace Isaac Asiamah who was minister for Akufo-Addo’s first four years.

Perry Curtis Okudzeto who came in to replace Pius Hadzide has lost his position to Evans Opoku Bobie.

The name of the Member of Parliament for Asunafo North was on the list of deputy ministerial nominees sent to Parliament by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Wednesday April 21 2021.

The 46-year-old comes into the Sports Minister as a former Minister for the Brong Ahafo Region.

In his former life, Opoku Bobie used to be a banker.

His appointment is subject to vetting by the Appointments Committee of Parliament.

