Ashimeru and Joseph Paintsil did well against Angola - Hasaacas coach Yusif Basigi

Sports News of Wednesday, 29 March 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Hasaacas Football Club coach, Yusif Basigi, praised the outstanding performance of Majeed Ashimeru and Joseph Paintsil during their recent match against Angola.



Basigi commended the duo for their impressive play on the field, which contributed to the team getting a draw in Luanda.



"They were also looking at the kind of noise Ghanaians made so they don't kind anybody to urge them to work hard. It is so clear so definitely they have to lift up their game and they are also doing well," he said



Majeed Ashimeru came on in the 72nd minute replacing the injured Edmund Addo while Joseph Paintsil came on in the 61st minute to replace Kamaldeen Sulemana.



Joseph Paintsil assisted Osman Bukari's 72nd minute equalizer against the Palancas Negras.



Ghana lead Group E with 8 points after four matches following two wins and two draws.



The Black Stars will host Central African Republic and travel to Madagascar in the final two matches in Group E.