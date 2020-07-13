Sports News of Monday, 13 July 2020

Ashgold will not stop Latif Anabila from joining Kotoko - Club CEO confirms

Emmanuel Frimpong, Chief Executive Officer of AshantiGold SC

Emmanuel Frimpong, the Chief Executive Officer of AshantiGold SC has confirmed that the club will not stop Latif Anabila from joining Asante Kotoko.



The midfielder has been constantly linked to the Porcupine Warriors.



Anabila has openly declared to play for Asante Kotoko should he leave Ashgold.



And according to the club CEO, even though no official approach have been made but the club will not stop Anabila from joining Kotoko.



"No one has reached out to me about Latif Anabila from Asante Kotoko but if he wants to go, we will stop him," he told Kumasi based Sikka FM.



Meanwhile, Otumfou Osei Tutu II, the life patron of Asante Kotoko has placed a one-year transfer ban on the new Board of Directors.

