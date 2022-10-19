Ashgold vs GFA: Court adjourns contempt case to October 25

Sports News of Wednesday, 19 October 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Human Right Court has adjourned AshantiGold's contempt case against the Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association and one other person to Tuesday, October 25, 2022.



According to Edward Sam Crabbe, the Lawyer of Ashantigold, the judge adjourned the case because he realized that the document filed for and on behalf of all the respondents was improper and had to be refilled.



This means the 2022/2023 Ghana Premier League season remains suspended.



AshGold summoned GFA to the Human Rights High Court over claims of unjust demotion by the GFA after finding the club guilty of match manipulation.



The Miners filed an interlocutory injunction on the 2022/2023 Ghana Premier League, which was granted.



The GFA put the 2022/23 season on halt on Thursday, September 29, 2022, following the injunction filed at the Human Rights High Court by Ashgold and served on the GFA's lawyers.



The GFA's Disciplinary Committee found AshantiGold guilty of match manipulation in their home game against Inter Allies during the 2020/2021 GPL season.



The DC demoted the two clubs to the country's third tier with all players and officials involved suspended.



However, the players involved have been granted a stay of execution by the Court of Arbitration of sports after their appeal at the highest sports judiciary body.