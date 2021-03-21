Ashgold release list of registered players for second round

Sports News of Sunday, 21 March 2021

Source: Ghana Guardian

Former Black Starlets winger Paul Asare De Vries leads a list of new players registered by Ashanti Gold for the second round of the Ghana Premier League.



The speedster has joined the Miners on a short-term deal and will feature for the four-time champions when the League resumes. Other players include former Tema Youth, Ebusua Dwarfs and Karela United goalkeeper, Kofi Mensah.



The 24-year-old returns to the Ghanaian top flight after a short spell in Zambia with Power Dynamos. Asokwa Deportivo ace, Gordon Kusi Brokelyn has also signed for the Aboakese lads.



They have also included, Dennis Voetere, Emmanuel Bonsu, Michael Boakye and former Asante Kotoko midfielder Stephen Nyarko.



Attached is the squad list of AshantiGold SC







