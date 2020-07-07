Sports News of Tuesday, 7 July 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Ashgold new coach Roberto Landi promises a good campaign in Africa next season

AshantiGold S.C new coach Roberto Landi has said he will make his expertise count in making a mark in next season's CAF Confederations Cup.



The Italian gaffer arrived in Ghana in February to replace Turkish trainer Kasim Gökyildiz but returned home due to the Coronavirus crisis.



Landi has since not been able to return to start work with the Miners due to the closure of Ghana borders following a rapid widespread of the novel virus.



The Obuasi-based club will be representing Ghana in the 2020/2021 CAF Confederations Cup after the Ghana Premier League season was cancelled.



Landi told Oyerepa FM in Kumasi that he has been keeping in touch with the players and technical staff of the club as they prepare ahead of next season.



"I am waiting for the borders of Ghana to be opened so I can return but I have been keeping in touch with my players, other technical team members and hope they are training as I have scheduled for them," Landi said.



"We want to do better than what AshGold did last time in the Confederations Cup, we will do our best but hope COVID-19 does not affect us.



The former Liberia and Qatar U23 coach disclosed that he will strengthen the team with new additions before the continental campaign begins.



"I wish I was in Ghana to monitor their training. We will add new players especially those who will give revenue to the club."



AshantiGold was eliminated in the same competition this season at the first round stage succumbing to Moroccan side RS Berkane.

