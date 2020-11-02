Sports News of Monday, 2 November 2020

Ashgold name Serbian Milovan Cirkovic as new coach

Ghana Premier League side AshantiGold have appointed Serbian Milovan Cirkovic as their new coach, Ghanasoccernet.com reports.



The four-time Ghana Premier League champions have reached a deal with the Serbian coach and he is expected to arrive in the country today, Monday, November 2, 2020.



The 57-year-old will sign a two-year-deal with the Miners who will be representing Ghana in the CAF Confederation Cup.



Cirkovic comes in to fill the void left by Italian coach Roberto Landi who left Ashgold after clashes with the club’s management team.



He worked as assistant coach of Thailand from September 2017 to January 2019 under former Ghana coach Milovan Rajevac.



He was also assistant manager of Serbian side Borak Cacak from January 2008 to September 2017.



Cirkovic also managed Tanzanian giants Simba SC in 2013.



In the just-ended Ghanaian transfer window, Ashgold recruited over ten players and Cirkovic will be hoping that these new guys will help their Confederations Cup bid.



They, however, lost out on Black Stars striker Asamoah Gyan who joined Legon Cities on a year deal.



According to Gyan’s manager, Samuel Anim Addo’s Ashgold were among four clubs who expressed interest in the legendary striker.



Gyan, however, opted for Legon Cities after being convinced of their plans for Ghana football.



There were also strong links with Kotoko but the deal could not materialize due to Gyan’s “outrageous” demands.





