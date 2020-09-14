Sports News of Monday, 14 September 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Ashgold is '100 percent ready for Africa’ despite the exit of some key players - PRO

Ashantigold S.C

The spokesperson for AshantiGold SC, Eric Karikari insists that the club has a good team to compete in the CAF Confederation Cup despite the departures of some key players.



The Miners have lost experienced players such as Shafiu Mumuni, James Akaminko, Latif Anabila and Eric Donkor.



This has left their fans worried as the nature of the competition requires experience to excel.



However, Karikari has said that the club is set to bring in new signings to complement the team.



“No, the issue is that all the players who are leaving the club are not part of our ongoing project. The core of the team is there and we shouldn’t think that we have collapsed the entire team because the majority of the team is there.”



“As I speak, we have Appiah McCarthy, Richard Osei Agyemang, Amos Addae and other good players so we are just bringing some few additions to complement them. I can say on authority that, those players who have left the club were not part of our project even before the league was truncated” he told Bryt FM.



“We are still preparing without these players for the Confederations cup. We are 100% ready for the competition.



Ashgold is making a return to continent's second-tier club competition after failing to make an impact last season.



Their target is to reach the group stage, popularly known as the money zone.

