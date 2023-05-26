Ashford Tetteh-Oku set to contest Kurt Okraku as next GFA President

Sports News of Friday, 26 May 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former Professional League Board (PLB) boss, Ashford Tetteh-Oku, is set to declare his intent to contest Kurt Okraku for the Ghana Football Association (GFA) Presidential elections.



Tetteh-Oku, who is a highly regarded administrator, is known for his exceptional work at Hearts of Oak and as the boss of the Ghana Premier League Board.



He would be the second candidate to challenge the incumbent, Kurt Okraku, following Bernard Amofa Jantuah, the owner of Berekum Chelsea, who has already expressed his interest.



During Tetteh-Oku's tenure at Hearts of Oak, the club achieved remarkable success, winning 12 league titles, five FA Cups, and a historic continental treble, including the Champions League, Confederation Cup, and CAF Super Cup.



The term of Kurt Okraku, the current GFA President, and the board members will officially end on Wednesday, October 25, 2023.



Consequently, new elections must be held to determine the new leadership of the football association.



Sources indicate that Prosper Harrison Addo, the General Secretary of the GFA, will announce the election roadmap, including the venue.



The electoral college, consisting of 123 members, will determine the fate of football leadership in Ghana, a country that last won the AFCON title in 1982.



JNA/OGB