Ashantigold wants to destroy my career - Robert Dabuo

Sports News of Wednesday, 24 March 2021

Source: Football Ghana

Goalkeeper Robert Dabuo has taken a swipe at his former employer's Ashantigold for terminating his contract with the club at the closure of the transfer window.



Dabuo, one of the longest-serving players of the club is believed to have been axed from the miners by management ahead of the second round of the Ghana Premier League.



He was included in the squad list submitted to the Ghana FA for the second round of the season.



However, with the transfer window closed he will be unable to join any Ghanaian club for the second face of the campaign.



In an interview with Oyerepa FM, the goalkeeper said his contract termination is a plot to destroy his career by the management of the club considering the timing.



“The club is for them (Management) so if they say they can’t work with me it is normal. What is hurting is they have said it after the (transfer) window is closed. Which means it is planned. They want to destroy my career, that’s how I see it.”



“If that is not the case, I would have gotten a club if they had said it earlier. But they have waited for the window to close now they are telling me this? It is not fair. They did not treat me fairly. It is normal but my worry is the time they have said it. That is the problem.” He said.



