Ashantigold outline plans to begin preparations ahead of 2020/21 CAF Confederation Cup

Ashantigold Sporting Club has rolled out plans to begin preparations ahead of next season's CAF Confederation Cup, including undertaking a mandatory Coronavirus test for their players.



The Miners will represent Ghana in Africa's second-tier competition following the cancellation of the 2019/20 Ghana Premier League.



The Obuasi based club is yet to begin training due to restrictions on contact sports following the outbreak of Coronavirus in the West African nation.



However, plans are being put in place for players to begin the COVID-19 test and subsequently gain government approval to start training.



Medical Chief of the club, Dr. George Chidi has revealed that the club has been working around the clock to ensure that the necessary medical assessment takes place.



"We are done with the pre competition medical assessment and the COVID-19 test is slated for Saturday and will be in batches of 10," he told Kumasi FM.



"We wrote a proposal to the KCCR and informed them about our intentions and they agreed to help us so it’s free."



"Players who test positive will be isolated and managed accordingly."



"The players will not be allowed to go back to the society after the test."



"When we are done we will look at the percentage of players that are negative and write a proposal to government and GFA for an opportunity to start small groups training," he concluded.

