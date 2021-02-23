Sports News of Tuesday, 23 February 2021

Source: Football Ghana

Ashantigold mutually part ways with head coach Milovan Cirkovic

Coach Milovan Cirkovic

Ghana Premier League side, Ashantigold SC has parted company with their head coach Milovan Cirkovic by mutual termination after just three months.



The 57-year-old was appointed as coach of the miners prior to the start of the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League season following the departure of Italian trainer Roberto Landi.



According to reports, he has been relieved of his duties after a meeting with the club’s president, Dr. Kwaku Frimpong on Tuesday morning.



It is believed that the Serbian gaffer is unhappy and has left the club on personal grounds.



In the interim, Sarfo Castro and Thomas Duah will take charge of the team until a substantive head coach is appointed.



They are expected to lead the team against Dreams Fc on Thursday.



The miners are 7th on the table with 21 points after 15 matches.



He worked as assistant coach of Thailand from September 2017 to January 2019 and also assistant manager of Serbian side Borak Cacak from January 2008 to September 2017.