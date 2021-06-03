Ashantigold in advanced talks with Dutchman Hans Van der Pluijm

Sports News of Thursday, 3 June 2021

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana Premier League side Ashantigold is in advanced talks with Dutch trainer Hans Van der Pluijm to take over the club as head coach.



The miners are currently without a substantive following the departure of French coach Romain Folz.



According to Kumasi-based Fox FM, the Obuasi-based club is in talks with their former coach Hans Van der Pluijm for a possible return to the club.



It is also believed that former Accra Hearts of Oak coach Frank Nuttal is the preferred candidate for the job but has a running contract with Ethiopian giant St Georges which may prevent him from joining the miners.



However, Ashantigold is likely to name the Dutchman as their new technical head.



Hans Van der Pluijm managed Ashantigold between 1998 to 2001 before leaving for Heart of Lions.



The Dutch trainer has managed a number of Ghana premier league clubs in his managerial career including Berekum Chelsea and Medeama SC.